HSIIDC gets good response in e-auction of commercial sites

Tribune News Service

Sanjay Bumbroo

Panchkula, October 29

The Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (HSIIDC) received a good response in its first e-auction of commercial sites. It was able to fetch Rs 1.73 crore each for two plots out of the 30 sites offered in the e-auction in the Industrial Area of Barwala.

On the first day, two plots numbering 4 and 11 fetched the maximum price of Rs 1,73,28,600 each and two plots numbering 12 and 30 fetched Rs 1,71,28,600 each. The remaining plots fetched between Rs 1.51 crore and Rs 1.69 crore. The size of the SCO will be 108 square meters and the reserve price of each unit in the e-auction had been fixed at Rs 65,28,600. The earnest money deposit (EMD) price had been kept at Rs 3,26,430. As per the reserve price, the rate for per square meter was Rs 60,250 while the HSIIDC got Rs 1,58,500 per square meter.

As many as 193 persons had applied for the e-auction for 30 SCOs. The purchasers will be able to build three storeyed buildings on the plots, besides basement.

The HSIIDC spokesman said they got good response for the commercial sites to be developed in six-acre area in Phase 1 of the Industrial Area in Barwala. Earlier, the site was kept reserved for hotel and hospital. The purchasers of commercial plots would not face any difficulty in future. They would be given the possession of plots within the next four months.