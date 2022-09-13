HSVP told to clear temple complex of encroachment

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 12

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today directed the HSVP to launch a special drive to remove encroachment in front of shops on the premises of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple.

Gupta also sought details about the number of booths lying vacant at the Mansa Devi Complex.

The local MLA inspected a drain passing through the temple premises.