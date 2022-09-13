HSVP told to clear temple complex of encroachment

Panchkula, September 12
Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today directed the HSVP to launch a special drive to remove encroachment in front of shops on the premises of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Temple.
Gupta also sought details about the number of booths lying vacant at the Mansa Devi Complex.
The local MLA inspected a drain passing through the temple premises.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Odisha body claims 'Kohinoor' belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Ch...
Video: Class 7 boy on bicycle brutally attacked by street dog in Kerala
Data shows India recorded over 1.5 crore animal bite cases s...