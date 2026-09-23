Hubby already in jail, woman held with heroin

The police have arrested a 29-year-old woman with 25.94 grams of heroin.

The suspect has been identified as Maya Devi, a resident of New Indira Colony, Manimajra. A police patrol team stopped her on suspicion and her search led to the recovery of a pouch containing heroin.

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A case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Manimajra police station. Sources said Maya’s husband was currently lodged in jail in an NDPS case.

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The police said she was earlier booked under the NDPS Act in February 2024 at the MDC police station in Panchkula. In May 2025, a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against her for assault and criminal intimidation at the IT Park police station.