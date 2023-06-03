HUDA razes illegal colony

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 2

The Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) razed the illegal Fatehpur Colony in Sector 20 here today.

Manav Malik, Estate Officer, HUDA, reportedly disregarded requests for time and ordered immediate destruction of all illegal structures. As word spread about the authority’s actions, people began gathering at the site. Some individuals even presented a copy of a court stay order to Malik.

Cops present at the site during the drive restrained persons from holding a protest against the action.

Residents of the colony possessed various official documents such as voter ID and ration cards. They had electricity and water connections. The Municipal Corporation had even issued property tax notices to colony residents.