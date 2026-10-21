HUDA told to refund fee for marriage venue booking cancelled during Covid lockdown

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed the Estate Officer, HUDA, Sector 6, Panchkula, to refund Rs 9,900 to a city resident for a cancelled marriage function booking during the COVID-19 lockdown, along with 9 per cent annual interest.

The commission also ordered HUDA to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.

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Harvinder Pal, a resident of Manimajra, told the commission that he had booked the Panchkula Community Centre in Sector 6, MDC, Panchkula, on November 2, 2019, for his daughter’s marriage scheduled for April 26, 2020, at a cost of Rs 74,900. However, the booking could not be availed of due to the COVID-19 lockdown and was cancelled.

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He sought a refund of the entire booking amount through a request dated May 7, 2020. However, only Rs 65,000 was refunded, leaving a balance of Rs 9,900.

Pal repeatedly sought a refund of the remaining amount from HUDA but to no avail.

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On September 29, 2025, he received a letter from the Estate Officer, HSVP, Panchkula, rejecting his claim. The authority stated that the Rs 9,900 represented the Goods and Services Tax (GST) amount, which could not be refunded as it pertained to the 2020-21 financial year and could not be adjusted in the 2024-25 financial year.

The complainant also cited a similar case in which the full amount for a cancelled community centre booking had been refunded. He submitted the booking receipt dated February 3, 2020, cancellation receipt dated April 16, 2020, and bank statement dated July 29, 2020, in support of his contention.

After hearing the arguments, the commission observed that there was no material on record to establish that the complainant was liable to forfeit or bear the amount of Rs 9,900 following cancellation of the booking.

The commission noted that the rejection letter merely stated that the amount represented GST and could not be refunded in the relevant financial year.

Such administrative or accounting difficulties, it said, could not, by themselves, justify retaining an amount collected from the complainant when the booking had been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the facility had admittedly not been used.

While observing that every case had to be considered on its own merits, the commission said the documents submitted by the complainant in the similar case lent further support to his contention that the amount collected towards the booking was refundable upon cancellation during the lockdown.