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Home / Chandigarh / Huge rush for sugar langar organised by Congress in Chandigarh's Sector 35

Huge rush for sugar langar organised by Congress in Chandigarh's Sector 35

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:27 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Chandigarh Congress workers distribute sugar outside the Congress office in Sector 35. image credit: Tribune/Pardeep Tewari
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A huge crowd assembled opposite the Chandigarh Congress office in Sector 35 today to receive free packets of sugar. The Chandigarh Congress organised a sugar langar to protest against the rising prices of essential commodities.

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While distributing the free packets containing half a kg of sugar, HS Lucky, president of the Chandigarh Congress, said that by distributing free packets of sugar, the Congress was sending a message to the BJP government that it had failed to control sugar prices. He said that today, all essential commodities had become out of reach of the common man.

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He said that in future, the Chandigarh Congress would hold langars of other essential items as well.

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People gathered in large numbers to avail themselves of the opportunity. Lal Ji Ram, a resident of Dhanas, said it was a good thing that political parties were holding such types of langars.

Sumer Singh, another resident, said that the prices of essential commodities were going up. He is a daily wager and, when he came to know about the langar, he arrived one hour before the distribution started.

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