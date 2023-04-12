Huge traffic jam in Mohali as AAP celebrates acquiring national party status

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, April 12

AAP supporters on Wednesday celebrated acquiring the national party status in Mohali.

A road show, led by Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh and Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, was held, which led to a traffic jam at Phase 3 and 5 light points.

"This is what people's representatives do when their political clout grows bigger," said a passersby on a bike before snaking through the traffic jam.