Human rights panel takes note of Tribune reports

Chandigarh, December 13
Punjab State Human Rights Commission has called for reports from the authorities concerned regarding two news reports published in Chandigarh Tribune.
The one story refers to dog bite cases doubling in the city this year compared to 2022. Last year, 5,365 persons were bitten by canines, while the number has jumped to a whopping 10,621 so far this year.
The commission has also taken suo motu notice of the story regarding no check on the dumping of debris in Patiala ki Rao. Construction waste and garbage continue to be dumped in the seasonal rivulet in Chandigarh and Nayagaon areas at several places to make way through it, which is against the NGT guidelines.
The commission has asked the authorities concerned to submit replies by next hearing on January 9 and February 19 respectively.
