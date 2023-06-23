Humidity level soars to 88%

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

Though rain provided some respite from the heat, the humidity level climbed up to 88 per cent today.

According to the city Weather Department, this much humidity has not been seen in the past few days. At 8:30 pm, the department recorded 80 per cent humidity and 88 per cent at 11:30 am.

“This hot-and-humid condition is a sign of soon-to-arrive monsoon. The monsoon is expected in the last week of June or the first week of July,” said AK Singh, Scientist, city Met Centre. There is a rain forecast from June 24 to 27.