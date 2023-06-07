Hunar Gill shines in shooting

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 6

Mohali shooter Hunar Gill had a double delight during the District Rifle Shooting Tournament, organised by the Punjab Rifle Shooting Association, at Patiala-Ki-Rao Range, Sector 25.

Hunar won a gold in the women’s sub-youth category of the 10m Peep Sight Air Rifle event and bagged a silver in the Youth Category of the 10m Peep Sight Air Rifle.