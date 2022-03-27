'Hunar Haat' effective in taking local talent to global level: Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 26

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today inaugurated the 39th “Hunar Haat” at Parade Ground in Sector 17 here. Over 700 artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and UTs are participating in the event.

Singer Bhoomi Trivedi performs at the event. Pradeep Tewari

In his address, Purohit said Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi had advocated promotion of village and small-scale industries. “There is no dearth of skilled artisans and craftsmen in our country and ‘Hunar Haat’ has provided ample economic opportunities to them,” he said.

The Administrator said ‘Hunar Haat’ was an effective effort to take local, indigenous talent to the global level. It gave recognition to India’s traditional and ancestral art and craft, which was on the verge of extinction, he added.

Purohit visited different stalls and encouraged artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women.

Mayor Sarabjit Kaur, Additional Solicitor General of India Satya Pal Jain, BJP leader Arun Sood and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

In his address, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Deputy Leader, Rajya Sabha, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said ‘Hunar Haat’ proved to be an effective campaign on ‘encouragement to expertise’, ‘backup to brilliance’ and ‘market to marvels’. The event provided employment opportunities to over 8.5 lakh indigenous artisans and craftsmen and other people associated with them in the past seven years. Over 50 per cent of the beneficiaries are women artisans. “This is the testament to the successful ongoing journey of ‘Hunar Haat’, he said.

The 39th edition of the event will conclude on April 3.

Naqvi said the visitors would also enjoy traditional foods from different regions of the country at ‘Bawarchikhana’ section. Besides, ‘Mera Ganv, Mera Desh’, ‘Vishwakarma Vatika’, circus, Mahabharata show, musical and cultural programmes, selfie points, etc, were major attraction at the venue.