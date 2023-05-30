Hunar Kaur claims shooting gold

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 29

Local shooter Hunar Kaur scored 392 points to win the women’s 10m air rifle NR category, during the 1st Trinetra Shooting Cup.

Rinku claimed the men’s category title by scoring 388 points. In the 10m air rifle ISSF category, Himanshu claimed the top position by scoring 630.3 points, while Rashmeet Kaur won the women’s event gold with 625.3 points.

In the men’s 10m ISSF air pistol category, Babu Ram scored 566 points to take home the winning trophy, while Agam Ranjeet Kaur won the women’s final by scoring 564 points.

Dishit Thakur won the men’s 10m air pistol NR category by scoring 381 points and Gurneet Kaur bagged the women’s title with 369 points.

Over 200 shooters from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh participated in the event. Hunar won three more gold medals in air rifle events.