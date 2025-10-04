DT
Chandigarh

Hunting Hawks defeat Moksha Royals in golf

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:14 AM Oct 04, 2025 IST
The arena is a par-72 nine-hole course where the nine holes are played twice to comprise a round.
The Hunting Hawks remained unbeaten as they overcame the challenge of Moksha Royals 4.5-2.5 at the Chandigarh Golf League, which is being organised at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

The Hawks are eyeing for a bye into the quarterfinals after skipper Kulvinder Singh carded a huge 6-5 win. Royals’ Veneet Mohan brought parity to the scoreline with a 3-2 win in his singles. In the four-balls, JS Sekhon along with SPS Matharoo traded points for the Hawks, while Virain Khosla and Vishal Sharma bagged the same for Royals. After Narbir Kahlon and Arun Talwar’s 4-2 win, it was left to Ravibir Singh and GS Bakshi to ensure they got the extra half point with a comeback.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

