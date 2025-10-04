Hunting Hawks defeat Moksha Royals in golf

The Hunting Hawks remained unbeaten as they overcame the challenge of Moksha Royals 4.5-2.5 at the Chandigarh Golf League, which is being organised at the Chandigarh Golf Club.

The Hawks are eyeing for a bye into the quarterfinals after skipper Kulvinder Singh carded a huge 6-5 win. Royals’ Veneet Mohan brought parity to the scoreline with a 3-2 win in his singles. In the four-balls, JS Sekhon along with SPS Matharoo traded points for the Hawks, while Virain Khosla and Vishal Sharma bagged the same for Royals. After Narbir Kahlon and Arun Talwar’s 4-2 win, it was left to Ravibir Singh and GS Bakshi to ensure they got the extra half point with a comeback.

