Husband arrested for UT cop’s ‘murder’ in Panchkula

Panchkula, March 16

The police yesterday arrested Parvinder, husband of Chandigarh Police constable Sapna who was found dead in a car near the Mansa Devi Temple four days ago. He had been absconding since Tuesday when her body was found in the car under mysterious circumstances.

The post-mortem report revealed that Sapna died due to an injury inflicted on the back of her head.

Sub Inspector Mandeep Dhanda, in charge of Crime Branch, said the suspect was presented before the court today and the Judge sent him to two-day police remand.

Around 4 pm on March 11, Chandigarh Police constable Sapna’s body was found wrapped in a quilt on the back seat of a locked car parked at Mango Park in the Mata Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), Sector 4 here. The car was locked from the outside.

Sapna’s brother, Gaurav, lodged a complaint with the Panchkula police, following which a murder case was registered against Parvinder.

The suspect, a native of Goria village in Jhajjar district, Haryana, was posted as constable at the Army Western Command in Chandimandir. Gaurav informed the police that the couple got married in 2014 and used to quarrel a lot. Sapna even tried to commit suicide in June 2024 because Parvinder was a drug addict and harassed her for money. The police nabbed him on Saturday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused did not like his wife’s friends, which had led to frequent arguments between the couple. There were also reports that the accused was trying to sell their Nayagaon property despite his wife’s reluctance.