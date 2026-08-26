Panchkula Police arrested the husband of a woman murdered in Pinjore within two hours of the incident and recovered the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime, officials said on Wednesday.

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The accused is being interrogated in police custody.

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According to DCP Crime and Traffic Amrinder Singh, a woman was found seriously injured with a deep neck wound at a boutique in Abdulapur Colony, Pinjore, on August 26. Locals took her to a government hospital, where she died. Initial investigation revealed she had been murdered with a sharp-edged weapon that was used to cut her neck.

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Police inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. The deceased was identified as Rajinder Kaur, 42, a resident of Tagra Kaliram, Kalka. A case was registered at Pinjore police station under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The Crime Branch-3 team, led by in-charge Tajinder Pal Singh, arrested the deceased woman's husband within two hours.

Motive being probed: CP

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said the team took quick action and apprehended the accused within two hours of receiving the information. He said evidence collected during the initial investigation is being examined, and the actual motive behind the murder, along with every aspect of the crime, is being thoroughly investigated based on the accused's interrogation.