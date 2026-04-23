Husband’s duty to maintain wife, child ‘sacrosanct’: High Court

Declaring a husband’s obligation to maintain his wife and child as “sacrosanct”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ruled that financial liabilities such as personal loans cannot dilute this statutory duty, while making it clear that maintenance must secure not mere survival but a standard of living comparable to the matrimonial home.

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Dismissing a revision petition against maintenance awarded by a Family Court, Justice Shalini Singh Nagpal made it clear that the law did not permit a husband to sidestep responsibility by citing instalments or self-incurred expenses.

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“The duty of the husband to provide for the reasonable wants of his wife and child is sacrosanct and he cannot be absolved of his moral and statutory duty on the plea that he has taken loans and is paying monthly instalments,” the court asserted.

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The Bench added that the wife and child were entitled to an allowance to enable them to maintain the same standard of living which “they enjoyed during the stay in matrimonial home during the subsistence of marriage”.

Placing the ruling in the broader framework of maintenance jurisprudence under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Bench asserted that the provision was a social justice measure aimed at preventing destitution. “Section 125 was conceived to ameliorate the agony, anguish, financial suffering of a woman so that some suitable arrangements can be made by the court and she can sustain herself and her children,” the Bench observed.

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The court rejected the narrow interpretation of “sustenance”. “The concept of sustenance does not necessarily mean basic sustenance. The wife is entitled in law to lead life in a manner similar to one she would have lived in the house of her husband. It is the obligation of the husband to see that his spouse does not become a destitute, a beggar.”

The Bench added that it was the husband’s sacrosanct duty to render financial support even if he was required to earn money with physical labour. “There was no escape route unless there was an order from the court that the wife is not entitled to maintenance from the husband on any legally permissible grounds.”

The High Court also flagged a recurring pattern in maintenance litigation — attempts to project financial incapacity while maintaining higher personal expenditure. Noting that the husband’s disclosed monthly expenses exceeded his income, the court observed that he was “spending more on himself than he is actually earning” even as he resisted maintenance.

On the question of quantum, the Bench refused to interfere, holding that the Family Court had taken a “logical, balanced view”. The award of Rs 15,000 a month to the wife and Rs 5,000 a month to the child “does not appear to be unconscionable, excessive or arbitrary requiring interference in revisional jurisdiction.”