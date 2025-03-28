DT
PT
Home / Chandigarh / Hyundai Always Around Camp organised

Hyundai Always Around Camp organised

Berkeley Hyundai, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi, organised Hyundai Always Around Camp at Panta Homes, Zirakpur, as per the guidelines of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL). The event was attended by HMIL's learning national head Anurag Kumar.
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:11 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
Berkeley Hyundai, Zirakpur and Dera Bassi, organised Hyundai Always Around Camp at Panta Homes, Zirakpur, as per the guidelines of Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL). The event was attended by HMIL’s learning national head Anurag Kumar. The inaugural ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including RPSH Angshumali Sarkar, TPSM Harsh Verma, CEO of Berkeley Hyundai Rajesh Devkaran and general manager Ashok Sharma.

The camp featured a host of engaging activities for Hyundai customers and car enthusiasts, including new car display (showcasing Hyundai’s latest models), lD car evaluation (helping customers assess the value of their pre-owned vehicles), free general check-up (ensuring Hyundai vehicles are in top condition) and exclusive service discounts (special benefits provided to Hyundai car owners). — TNS

