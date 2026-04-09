Hyundai Motor India to increase car prices from May 2026

Hyundai Motor India Ltd announced a price increase of up to 1 per cent across its vehicle portfolio, effective from May 2026, due to the rising input and operational costs.

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The company, in its regulatory filing, stated that the price revision has become necessary owing to continuous cost escalations, including higher raw material and supply chain expenses.

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While Hyundai had made consistent efforts to absorb increased costs to minimise the impact on customers, persistent cost pressures had made a marginal price adjustment unavoidable.

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The extent of the price increase will vary depending on the model and variant.

Hyundai Motors Regional Office, Chandigarh stated that the decision has been taken to partially offset the rising costs while continuing to deliver quality products and services to customers.