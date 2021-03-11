I-Day celebrations: Cops carry out search op in Sector 25 colony

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

In view of the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations, the UT police carried out a special search operation at a colony in Sector 25 here today.

A quick reaction team of the Operations Cell and the Crime Branch also participated in the drive.

A total of 85 police officials took part in the search operation. As many as 90 suspicious persons were round up during the drive. They were later released after verification.

The purpose behind such search operations and checking drives was to keep an eye on suspected persons and get the verification of outsiders, who moved to Chandigarh during the past few days, done.

“Special search operations will also be carried out in various parts of the city, including hotels and guest houses, in the coming days”, said a police official.