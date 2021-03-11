I-Day: Mohali cops take out flag march

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 11

The Mohali police conducted a night domination exercise and a flag march in view of the Independence Day celebrations to keep a check on criminals and anti-social elements in the city.

The police carried out the night domination exercise on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, whereas the flag march was conducted today.

Divulging details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vivek Sheel Soni said during the night domination exercise, the police held a ‘special nakabandi’ (23 nakas) in Mohali under the guidance of ADGP (Security) SS Srivastav, along with the district police and BSF personnel, from 9 pm to 12 midnight.

Vivek Sheel Soni said during the night domination exercise, a total of 17 vehicles were impounded for violation under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicle Act. He said 59 vehicles were challaned for various violations and 213 suspected persons were verified. Several suspected persons were also issued warning for loitering in the city without any purpose during late-night hours.

The SSP said a flag march was also conducted. It began from the airport and culminated at Phase 11. He said instructions had been issued to all SHOs to hold checkposts under their jurisdictions during the night hours to keep a strict vigil till the Independence Day.