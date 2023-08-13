I-Day: Roads near Parade Ground to remain closed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

In view of the Independence Day function to be held on the Parade Ground in Sector 17, the police have imposed restrictions/diversions on the movement of traffic for August 15.

No-traffic stretches The roads around the Parade Ground shall remain closed from 6:30 am onwards till the time the function comes to an end. Stretches from the Sector 16/17/22/23 roundabout to Gurdial Singh petrol pump, Sector 22-A, on the Udyog Path; from Old the District Courts, Sector 17, to Shivalik Hotel rear of the Parade Ground; from the Lyon’s restaurant light point near the MC Office in Sector 17 to the Parade Ground will remain closed to traffic.

No general parking shall be allowed in the parking area in front of the shops in the Sector 22-A market from 6:30 am onwards. Special invitees have been requested to approach the function venue from the Sector 16/17/22/23 roundabout (cricket stadium chowk) on the Udyog Path and park their vehicles in the area in front of the Sector 22-A market.

Parking lots for general public Parking area of Sector 22-B

Circus Ground, Sector 17

Parking area adjacent to Neelam Cinema

Multi-level parking at Sector 17

The general public has been advised to approach the venue either from the ISBT-17 chowk or from the Sector 17/18 light point side.

Buses coming towards the ISBT-17 side would be diverted towards the ISBT Chowk from the Kisan Bhawan Chowk and the Piccadily Chowk via the Himalaya Marg and reach the ISBT from the small chowk near the Gurdial Singh petrol pump.

At the time of dispersal, traffic coming from the Sector 17/18 light point, the Aroma light point, the Sector 18/19/20/21 chowk and the cricket stadium chowk will be diverted between 10.45 am to 11.30 am. Further, at the time of dispersal, only buses will be allowed to ply on this stretch. Road users have been advised to make use of alternative routes.

Invitees are requested to be seated latest by 8:30 am. Special invitees/attendees can enter the Parade Ground from gate number 4, 6 and 7 (opposite Sector 22). The public has been requested to enter the function venue from gate number 8, 9 and 10 (opposite ISBT-17).

All attendees are requested not to bring with them any objectionable articles such as bag, match box, knife, cigarette, weapon, liquor, inflammable items, electronic devices, black flag, banners/posters, etc.