I-Day: Security stepped up in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, August 11
In view of Independence Day, the Chandigarh Police have made special arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents and maintain law and order in the city.
As many as 35 inspectors and 751 cops have been deployed from police stations, other units, including PCR, intelligence, security, traffic and Home Guards, to keep vigil in the city. In addition, 32 evening and night domination checkpoints are being laid from 6 pm to 9 pm and 10 pm to 5 am on a daily basis.
Besides, the UT police are regularly conducting special drives, including mock drills, cordon and search operations and patrolling.
The police said vital installations, including ISBTs and railway station, hotels and guest houses, were being checked on a regular basis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...