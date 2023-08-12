I-Day: Security stepped up in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 11

In view of Independence Day, the Chandigarh Police have made special arrangements to avoid any untoward incidents and maintain law and order in the city.

As many as 35 inspectors and 751 cops have been deployed from police stations, other units, including PCR, intelligence, security, traffic and Home Guards, to keep vigil in the city. In addition, 32 evening and night domination checkpoints are being laid from 6 pm to 9 pm and 10 pm to 5 am on a daily basis.

Besides, the UT police are regularly conducting special drives, including mock drills, cordon and search operations and patrolling.

The police said vital installations, including ISBTs and railway station, hotels and guest houses, were being checked on a regular basis.