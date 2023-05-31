I League 2nd Division: Delhi Football Club claim title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Delhi Football Club (DFC) won the title in I-League Second Division-2023. In the last league match of the final round, DFC defeated Ambernath United Atlanta FC (3-1) to top the points tally.

With this win, the team qualified for the I-League and became the first club from the capital, Delhi, to participate in the country’s top football league on the basis of merit.

In the last league match at the Minerva Sports Complex Ground, Mohali, DFC started playing attacking game as expected. In the do-or-die match, coach Surinder Singh gave place to strong and experienced players in the playing squad. DFC opened the account through Bali Gagandeep in the 33rd minute. In the 48th minute, Himanshu Patil found the equaliser. However in the 56th minute, Gagandeep extended the lead to 2-1. In the 86th minute, Vanlalhriatzuala scored a goal to seal DFC’s win.

The team played four matches and won two, lost one and played one draw. The side scored six goals in the final round.