I League: Punjab FC beat Delhi

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 26

Juan Mera scored a hat-trick to help RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) log an easy (8-0) win over Sudeva Delhi FC during the ongoing I League at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, here today.

Luka Majcen scored a brace and substitutes Abhishek Singh, Juan Carlos Nellar and Maheson Singh completed a dominating display by the hosts.

RGPFC were on the attack from the very first minute with Mera creating havoc in the Sudeva half. The first attempt came from Mera whose shot came back of the post. The home team kept on attacking the Sudeva Delhi half and they got success in the 22nd minute. Sudeva cleared an attack of RGPFC, but the ball fell to Mera whose volley found the corner of the goal giving the hosts the lead.

RGPFC doubled their lead six minutes later through Majcen. Mera and Majcen combined to score the third for the RGPFC. Majcen controlled the ball inside the box with a wonderful touch and played it to Mera who skipped past two defenders and found the bottom corner of the goal again past Priyant Singh.

Sudeva started the second half with intent to make some impact in the game, but they could not create any clear-cut chances. The fourth goal came in the 69th minute. Substitute Maheson brilliantly found Majcen inside the box who poked the ball past to keeper to score his second of the day. Majcen could have scored his hat-trick in the very next minute, but his header went wide of a pass from Mera. Mera completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute. Sudeva goalkeeper Priyant Singh was substituted in the 77th minute, but the substitute’s first job was to take the ball from the net in the very next minute. Maheson played a defence splitting pass from his fellow substitute Abhishek who finished past the substitute keeper to make it 6 for the hosts.

Mera and Nellar combined brilliantly to score the seventh goal for the hosts. RGPFC were not done there as they scored the eighth goal in the injury time. Maheson Singh completed his excellent cameo from the bench with a well-taken goal.

#Panchkula