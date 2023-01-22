I-League: Punjab FC to face Mohammedan club today

Chandigarh, January 21
RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will face Mohammedan Sporting Club in a heavyweight clash of I-League 2022–23 at Kishore Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata, on January 22.
RGPFC are unbeaten against Mohammedan SC in the history of the I-League. RGPFC will be aiming to get back to winning ways after they faced defeat in their last fixture against current table toppers Sreenidi Deccan. A win against Mohammedan will help RGPFC top the points table. Mohammedan SC will be confident as they are currently unbeaten at home. They had defeated Kenkre FC at the Cooperage Stadium in Mumbai in their previous match.
“We are expecting a tough game against a good team and we hope that it will be an exciting match for the fans. We have to work according to our plans to get a positive result from the match and not think of previous results,” said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis during a pre-match press conference.
RGPFC defender Hmingthanmawia, during a pre-match press conference, said: “We are expecting an exciting match tomorrow and we will look to execute the plans set forward by the coach.”
RoundGlass Punjab FC had beaten Mohammedan SC in the reverse leg (1-0) in Panchkula last year as Luka Majcen scored the winning goal. RGPFC is currently second on the table with 23 points from 11 matches, while Mohammedan SC is ninth with 16 points from 12 matches.
