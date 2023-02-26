I-League: Punjab FC to take on Delhi today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 25

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will look to take home advantage against Sudeva Delhi FC and attain top place in the I League point’s table at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, here tomorrow.

RGPFC are unbeaten at home, so far, and will be confident to register another win after five consecutive away games. Winning the match here will make RGPFC sole leaders on top of the table and having the advantage in the title race. They had edged past NEROCA FC in their previous encounter at Imphal by a solitary goal. Sudeva Delhi has been in good form lately and they had thrashed TRAU FC (4-1) in Delhi and will be up against RGPFC In full confidence.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room is positive and the focus is to play good football. It is an advantage playing at home in this stage of the season, but we are up against the team who are playing well,” said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis during the pre-match press conference.

The season is getting into the final stages and every match is important for the team with the title and ISL promotion on offer. With the matches coming in thick and fast, coach Staikos Vergetis has used the squad depth to good use and rotated his squad well in the previous matches. Luka Majcen is the second top scorer in the league with 10 goals, while goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu has 8 clean sheets, the highest in the league. RoundGlass Punjab FC had drawn the reverse fixture against Sudeva Delhi FC (1-1) in New Delhi this month with Luka Majcen scoring for RGPFC.

RGPFC are currently second in the table with 40 points from 18 matches, while Sudeva Delhi FC are last in the table with 12 points from 18 matches.