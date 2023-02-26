I-League: Punjab FC to take on Delhi today

Panchkula, February 25
RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will look to take home advantage against Sudeva Delhi FC and attain top place in the I League point’s table at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, here tomorrow.
RGPFC are unbeaten at home, so far, and will be confident to register another win after five consecutive away games. Winning the match here will make RGPFC sole leaders on top of the table and having the advantage in the title race. They had edged past NEROCA FC in their previous encounter at Imphal by a solitary goal. Sudeva Delhi has been in good form lately and they had thrashed TRAU FC (4-1) in Delhi and will be up against RGPFC In full confidence.
“The atmosphere in the dressing room is positive and the focus is to play good football. It is an advantage playing at home in this stage of the season, but we are up against the team who are playing well,” said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis during the pre-match press conference.
The season is getting into the final stages and every match is important for the team with the title and ISL promotion on offer. With the matches coming in thick and fast, coach Staikos Vergetis has used the squad depth to good use and rotated his squad well in the previous matches. Luka Majcen is the second top scorer in the league with 10 goals, while goalkeeper Kiran Kumar Limbu has 8 clean sheets, the highest in the league. RoundGlass Punjab FC had drawn the reverse fixture against Sudeva Delhi FC (1-1) in New Delhi this month with Luka Majcen scoring for RGPFC.
RGPFC are currently second in the table with 40 points from 18 matches, while Sudeva Delhi FC are last in the table with 12 points from 18 matches.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sisodia appears before CBI for questioning in excise policy scam case, says not afraid of going to jail
Sisodia arrived at the heavily-barricaded CBI office after p...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
AAP leaders detained for protesting near CBI office as Sisodia's questioning in liquor scam continues
Section 144 has been imposed in the south district, the poli...
Will cut every cent in foreign aid: GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley pledges to cut billions in foreign aid to Pakistan, China
‘The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, ...