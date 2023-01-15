I-League: Punjab football club beat Mumbai, top points table

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 14

RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) displayed a complete dominance over Mumbai Kenkre FC by logging a (3-0) win to top the points table of the ongoing I-League at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, here. Juan Mera scored a brace, while Luka Majcen added one to ensure an unbeaten home run for the RGPFC.

Hosts coach Staikos Vergetis made three changes to the starting line-up by introducing Hmingthanmawia, Ashis Pradhan and Krishnananda Singh instead of Deepak Devrani, Freddy Lallawmawma and Pranjal Bhumij.

Mera gave the hosts a lead in the 3rd minute after dodging two defenders and finishing expertly past the Kenkre goalkeeper. RGPFC continued to maintain pressure on the Kenkre defenders and created some good chances, but failed to convert. They doubled their lead through Mera, who finished beautifully from outside the box in the 27th minute.

RGPFC continued to dominate the rest of the half by maintaining a majority of the ball possession. After the lemon break, Kenkre FC lads showed some intent to put pressure on the RGPFC defence, but couldn’t convert their chances. RGPFC custodian made a couple of good saves, and the side put the game away from the visitors by scoring their third goal in the 84th minute. Majcen scored his sixth goal of the season by heading in a pinpoint cross from the right-back Khaiminthang Lhungdim. RGPFC have 23 points from 10 matches, while Kenkre FC have 10 points from 11 matches.

Punjab FC sign Bhutanese striker Chencho

Chandigarh: RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) signed Bhutanese international Chencho Gyeltshen for the remainder of the I-League 2022-23 season. The 26-year-old captain of Bhutan National Team returns to the RGPFC for his second stint after winning the Bhutan Premier League 2022 recently. The Bhutanese striker is a former I-League and ISL champion and is known for his prolific goal-scoring skills. Gyeltshen netted seven goals in 14 games for RGPFC during the 2020-21 I-League season. “He will be an asset for us as we move into the second phase of the I-League season,” said Nikolaos Topoliatis, Football Director.