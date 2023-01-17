I League: RGPFC, Sreenidi set for crucial match

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 16

Table toppers RoundGlass Punjab FC (RGPFC) will take on second placed Sreenidi Deccan FC in their next I League match tomorrow at the Deccan Arena, Hyderabad.

The match is crucial for both sides as just one point separates them to claim the top slot on the points’ table.

The RGPFC will play their first away match after playing four matches at their home turf in Panchkula. In their three away matches, RGPFC beat Real Kashmir in Srinagar and drew with Churchill Brothers in Goa. They suffered their only loss of the season to TRAU in Imphal. The RGPFC are on a five-match unbeaten run and will look to extend it when they face Sreenidi Deccan, who lost their last encounter to Rajasthan United. “Every game gives you three points and so the pressure for each match remains the same. You need to pay the same attention and concentration before each match. The tactics will always remain the same, which is how you’ll move forward in the game,” said RGPFC Head Coach Staikos Vergetis during a pre-match press conference. The coach is expected to make some changes to the starting line-up as the RGPFC are playing their second match in three days. The players have been performing well when called upon and the coach has a good and deep roster to select from. RGPFC forward Pranjal Bhumij, during the press conference, said, “The season is going great for the team and every match is a new experience for us, and we’re getting used to it. We expect a very tough match and hope to secure all three points from the game”.

The RGPFC had beaten Sreenidi Deccan in the reverse leg 2-1 in Panchkula last year with the help of goals from Luka Majcen and Samuel Lalmuanpuia. They are at top of the table with 23 points from 10 matches while Sreenidi Deccan FC are second with 22 points from 11 matches.