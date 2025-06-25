I-T team inspects sub-tehsil office at Majri

A team of the Income Tax Department officials today surveyed the sub-tehsil office in Majri today and carried out inspection for more than nine hours. Around 10 officials, accompanied by police personnel, reached the office around 12 noon and began investigation with both the tehsildars and staff inside the office late at night.

Officials said the Statements of Financial Transactions record was being matched with the online data. “All the transactions over Rs 30 lakh are under the scrutiny,” said an administration official.

Majri area in New Chandigarh is home to several high-profile politicians, bureaucrats, judicial officers and businessmen who own several acres of land and property here. For decades, it has remained under spotlight for high value transactions, sale and purchase of property and environmental violations.