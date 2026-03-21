IAF aerobatic show in Chandigarh on March 27, 28

The IAF’s famed Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) will be performing in the skies over the city on March 27 and 28. The display, to be held at Sukhna Lake, is for the general public.

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Flying brightly painted red and white Hawk trainer jets and executing precision flying, dives, loops, barrel rolls, inverted flying and other breathtaking aerial manoeuvres, the team has never failed to enthral the audience at home and overseas

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This is for the second time in the past six months that SKAT will be in Chandigarh. The Surya Kirans were last here for the ceremony marking the culmination of the MiG-21 operational flying in September 2025. Prior to this, they had enthralled the city residents at Sukhna Lake during the Air Force Day flypast in October 2022.

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Raised in 1996, SKAT, also referred to as the ‘Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force’, is among the very few nine-aircraft aerobatic formations in the world and the only one in Asia. Nine is the highest number of aircraft in an aerobatic team anywhere. Over the past 30 years, SKAT has undertaken over 800 displays.