IAF air show on Sept 26

The Chandigarh Air Force Station will hold an air show from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm on September 26. The show will mark iconic MIG-21 fighter jet’s end of six-decade service in the IAF, which inducted its first Russian jet in 1963.

The IAF authorities have informed senior Punjab Government and district administration officials about the set of measures to be taken for the event at the administration level. The District Magistrate, Mohali, has enforced prohibitory orders to ensure safe flying environment and keep a check on dumping of garbage as well as meat shops in the vicinity.

Indian Air Force celebrated its 90th anniversary at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh, on October 8, 2022. Hon’ble President Draupadi Murmu was the chief guest and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also attended the event.

On September 22, 2021, an air show was held at Sukhna Lake to commemorate Swarnim Vijay Varsh, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.