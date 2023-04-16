IAF chief visits Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), along with UT Adviser Dharam Pal, visited the IAF Heritage Centre here today.

They reviewed the progress of the project as well as preparedness for its inauguration by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 8.

The Chief of the Air Staff expressed satisfaction while inspecting all vintage aircraft such as GNAT, MiG-21, MiG-23, HPT-32 and Air Force Kanpur-l installed at the centre. Working of air simulators was demonstrated by Group Captain PS Lamba, Project Director, and his team. He also showed keen interest in the unique display of the role of the IAF during the Kashmir Campaign in 1947-48 and in the Pakistan wars of 1965 and 1971.

Audio Video Gallery, Hologram, Augmented Reality Enclosure and Interactive Kiosks were also inspected by the dignitaries.

The Chief of the Air Staff was briefed on the pre and post-inauguration activities by the Project Director in the presence of officials of the Chandigarh Administration.

Air Marshal Makarand Ranade, Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command, was also present. Neeta Chaudhari, president, Air Force Family Welfare Association, took keen interest in the enclosure related to the welfare of wives of IAF warriors. She even made some suggestions.

The heritage centre has several attractions, including aircraft models, weapons such as Gryazev-Shipunov twin barrelled guns, aero engines, flight simulators and a souvenir shop. A Hindustan Piston Trainer-32 primary flying trainer aircraft has also been kept at the centre. Its period of operation in the Indian Air Force was from 1977 to 2009. A MiG-21 single-seat fighter has also been displayed at the centre.