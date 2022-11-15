IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee has officially given its approval to the setting up of the country’s first Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre. It is likely to be thrown open to public early next year.

The approval came at a meeting of the committee held today under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal.

The centre, being set up at the Government Press building, Sector 18, will have eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapons display.

The biggest draw will be a flight simulator. The 1971-fame Gnat vintage aircraft, which shot down several Pakistan’s Sabre aircraft, and a MiG-27 have already reached the centre. It will showcase the vital role played by the service in various wars and assistence rendered towards humanitarian and disaster relief.