IAF Heritage Centre gets go-ahead

Chandigarh, November 14
The Chandigarh Heritage Conservation Committee has officially given its approval to the setting up of the country’s first Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre. It is likely to be thrown open to public early next year.
The approval came at a meeting of the committee held today under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal.
The centre, being set up at the Government Press building, Sector 18, will have eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapons display.
The biggest draw will be a flight simulator. The 1971-fame Gnat vintage aircraft, which shot down several Pakistan’s Sabre aircraft, and a MiG-27 have already reached the centre. It will showcase the vital role played by the service in various wars and assistence rendered towards humanitarian and disaster relief.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: US, China pedal back tensions with Xi-Biden meet; Blinken visit in works
As first step, both nations agree to reopen communication li...
India’s G20 Presidency theme: 'World one family'
India will officially assume G20 Presidency from December 1
Wholesale price index drops to 19-month low of 8.39%
Retail inflation falls to 6.77% due to easing of prices in f...
No funds for mid-day meals, Karnal teachers spend from own pocket
Mid-day meals are served to around 95,000 students in 778 Ka...