IAF Heritage Centre set for expansion, plan submitted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 7

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has submitted a proposal to the UT Administration for the expansion of the country’s first Indian Air Force Heritage Centre under phase 2 at Sector 18 here.

Under this phase, the centre will have advanced technology-driven features aimed at inspiring youngsters to join the Air Force.

A meeting was today held under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal. IAF officers presented a detailed plan for the centre’s expansion. The second phase will be developed as the Indian Air Force Aerospace and Technical Centre. The new wing will be constructed in an adjacent hall covering an area of nearly 13,000 sq ft. It will have a display of technology-based and electronic systems, simulators, and aero engines. The project has already been cleared by the IAF authorities.

The work on the project is likely to start in two weeks and is expected to be completed within six months. An official said the UT Administration and the IAF authorities would sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) within a week.

On May 8, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the first phase of the Heritage Centre, which received an encouraging response. Since its inauguration, nearly 22,500 visitors have visited the centre.

The first phase, built across a 15,000 sq ft hall, focuses on the history and legends of the IAF. As part of Phase 1, GNAT aircraft were displayed at the light point outside the centre. The IAF has already handed over the phase 1 to the UT Tourism Department.