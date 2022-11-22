IAF receives vintage aircraft from PEC for heritage centre

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

The Indian Air Force today received a “Kanpur-1” vintage prototype aircraft from Punjab Engineering College (PEC) here, which will be displayed along with other aircraft at the IAF Heritage Centre being established in Chandigarh.

Designed & built in 1958 The IAF Heritage Centre was visualised by the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit, and Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, last year.

This single-engine aircraft had been designed and built by late Air Vice Marshal Harjinder Singh in 1958 and had been gifted by him to PEC in 1967.

It was received by Air Marshal R Radhish, Senior Air Staff Officer, Western Air Command from Prof Baldev Setia, Director PEC.

Air Marshal Radhish said this indigenous aircraft not only holds heritage values but also builds a strong relationship between the IAF and PEC. Displaying the aircraft at the centre will enable future generations to understand the significance of self-reliance and innovation.

The IAF will also be working out other aspects of cohesion and understanding with PEC like on job training and technical interactions in a formal structure to further strengthen the bond of professionalism. A large number of PEC alumni have joined the IAF.

The centre will comprise of artifacts, simulators and interactive information boards in order to highlight various facets of the IAF. Besides war and other operations, it will showcase the important role played by IAF for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. It will also house various vintage aircraft.

