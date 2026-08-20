IAF veteran of four wars dies at 84 after brief illness

Flight Lieutenant DS Bindra, who had served with the Indian Ari Force (IAF) for about 40 years, passed away at the age of 84 after a brief illness. A flight engineer, who was decorated for gallantry with the Vayu Sena Medal, had participated in the Goa liberation operation, 1962 Indo-China war as well as the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars.

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After retiring in 1997, he worked for the welfare of retired defence personnel for which he established the Defence Honorary Commissioned Officers Welfare Association and the National Federation of Defence Honorary Commissioned Officers. The association members condoled his demise.

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