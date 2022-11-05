IAF veteran pens book on 1971 war, Kargil conflict

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 4

A book on war stories emanating from the 1971 Indo-Pak war and the 1999 Kargil conflict has been published by a retired Air Force officer based in the city.

Titled “1971.1999.War Stories”, it was released at a seminar on military history and strategy held in association with the United Services Institution in New Delhi today.

Authored by Air Cmde Nitin Sathe, a helicopter pilot now posted with Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali, the book’s foreword has been written by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhary.

The first part of the book is devoted to the 1971 war and contains stories told by those who fought the war on ground or from the cockpit during interviews conducted by the author over the years. The other portion is devoted to the Kargil conflict, which covers a large area both geographically as well as emotionally, highlighting the human and humane aspects of the war besides other operations.

The author, who retired this year after 35 years of service, has undertaken an array of operational and humanitarian missions involving over 5,500 hours of incident-free flying. This is his fourth book on defence-related topics.

#Kargil