IAF veteran, who took up voluntary teaching, feted

Wing Commander JS Bhalla (retd), a voluntary teacher of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 44, was awarded with Dr BM Munjal Social Impact Award-2026 in New Delhi.

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He was felicitated with a trophy and a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for his contribution towards teaching excellence and nation-building through education.

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At the age of 88, Wg Cdr Bhalla continues to serve society with remarkable dedication by teaching Class XII students and inspiring them through discipline, patriotism and moral values. His efforts over the past decade helped hundreds of students, achieve outstanding results in board examinations.