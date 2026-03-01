Overcast sky and early morning showers failed to dampen the spirits of local residents as they thronged the Sukhna Lake today to witness a spectacular show put up by the IAF’s Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT).

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As the grey sky contrasted with the bright red and white Hawk Mark-132 jets releasing colours of the national flag, a series of synchronised manoeuvres — inverted flying, loops, rolls and dives — left the audience spellbound.

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Taking off from the Chandigarh Air Force Station, the nine-aircraft team, commanded by Group Commander Ajay Dasarathi, roared over the lake from the south in its entry manoeuvre, climbed up vertically and then went into a dive before moving on to the next display, the Tejas manoeuvre signifying indigenisation and self-reliance.

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The DNA manoeuvre, where three aircraft in a ‘V’ formation fly level and two other aircraft execute synchronised loops around them, was a special attraction. The split manoeuvre and bomb burst were other highlights of the show.

Chandigarh Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad was the chief guest on the occasion. He lauded the IAF for its exceptional skills, discipline and dedication. Another display is scheduled to be held at the same venue on March 28, where Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria will be the chief guest.

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Two members of the Surya Kiran team — Wing Commander Tejeshwar Singh (deputy leader) and Flight Lieutenant Kanwal Sandhu, a woman officer (the team’s commentator) — belong to Chandigarh. The team has 13 pilots, of whom nine fly at a time.

SKAT is among the few nine-aircraft aerobatic display teams in the world and the only one in Asia. In the past 30 years, since its raising, it has performed over 800 shows in India and overseas.

The team’s aircraft recently went in for an important modification that allowed retrofitting special smoke pods, enabling them to trail coloured smoke. This was done by No.11 base Repair Depot in Nasik.