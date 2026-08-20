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Home / Chandigarh / ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education appoints new Vice-Chancellor

ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education appoints new Vice-Chancellor

Dr Vinay Kumar is a distinguished academic and finance scholar with over two decades of experience

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:40 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Dr A Vinay Kumar
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The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE), Hyderabad, has appointed Dr A Vinay Kumar as its Vice-Chancellor (VC), with effect from August 3, 2026, bringing to the institution more than 27 years of experience in higher education, academic leadership, institutional governance and strategic development.

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Dr Vinay Kumar is a distinguished academic and finance scholar with over two decades of experience at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, where he served as Professor and Associate Professor of Finance. His experience encompasses academic administration, institutional development, research, accreditation, curriculum transformation, executive education and financial stewardship.

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