ICMR awards Rs 42 lakh grant to Panjab University centre head

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 25

The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has awarded a research grant of Rs 42 lakh to Dr Vijayta D Chadha, chairperson, Centre for Nuclear Medicine, Panjab University, for the synthesis and bio-evaluation of nano-based radiopharmaceuticals in cancer imaging.

The study is an extension of preliminary research carried out of the award of grant by Panjab University Alumni Association, wherein hypersialylation in cancer cell was exploited as a potential target for nuclear imaging. The encouraging outcome of the previous work prompted the investigators to take the work further by using nano-based tech.

