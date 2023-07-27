Identify land for garbage disposal: Haryana Chief Secretary

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 26

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today emphasised the need for prompt identification of suitable land for disposal of garbage of Panchkula and Kalka. He directed officials of the two civic bodies to submit their reports in this regard within 15 days.

Presiding over a meeting of officials of the environment and urban local bodies departments, the Chief Secretary conducted a comprehensive review of the current status of waste disposal in the region. He directed officials to actively explore alternative locations for the establishment of a modern waste processing plant.

The Chief Secretary directed MC officials to set a timeline for the processing of legacy waste and appoint an executive engineer on a permanent basis for the purpose.

