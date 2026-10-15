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Home / Chandigarh / Two more illegal colonies identified in Panchkula, notices issued

Two more illegal colonies identified in Panchkula, notices issued

12 demolition drives in 12 revenue estates between July and September; DC asks NHAI, PWD to identify encroachments, submit compliance report

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Nitin Jain
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:52 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Two new unauthorised colonies have been identified in the urban area of Panchkula, and notices have been issued to their builders under the law, District Town Planner Babita Gupta told a district-level committee meeting here today.

She said 12 demolition drives were carried out between July and September against illegal constructions and colonies in 12 revenue estates — Barwala, Laharondi, Kona, Charnia, Bataur, Bahla, Bhagwanpur, Golpura, Taparia, Gorakhnath, Khokhra and Basghati. Road networks and DPC structures in illegal colonies were demolished. During the period, complaints were also sent to the police for registration of FIRs in three cases.

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Panchkula Deputy Commissioner (DC) Satpal Sharma, who chaired the meeting at the Mini-Secretariat, directed departments to hold regular enforcement drives and ensure that encroachments were not repeated after removal. Anyone developing an unauthorised colony or raising illegal construction would face strict action, he said.

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The meeting reviewed action by the PWD (Buildings and Roads), Panchkula Municipal Corporation and Kalka Municipal Council under the Periphery Control Act and the Punjab Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas (Restriction of Unregulated Development) Act, 1963.

The DC said strict action would be taken against illegal construction in controlled areas, along national highways and within the 30-metre restricted zone. He asked the executive engineers of the NHAI and the PWD to identify encroachments along scheduled roads and in restricted zones in their areas, act as per rules and submit a compliance report before the next meeting.

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He also directed the police to deploy adequate personnel during demolition drives, held as per the schedule prepared by the District Town Planner’s office, to ensure they were smooth and peaceful.

Panchkula SDM Mannat Rana, Kalka SDM Sanyam Garg, DFO Vishal Kaushik, tehsildars, naib tehsildars and Assistant Town Planners Mukesh Kumar and Dimpi Rathi attended the meeting.

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