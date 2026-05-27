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Home / Chandigarh / IDFC First Bank case: CBI court allows plea to collect Chandigarh Smart City CFO Nalini Malik's specimen signatures

IDFC First Bank case: CBI court allows plea to collect Chandigarh Smart City CFO Nalini Malik's specimen signatures

CBI has started matching the handwriting of all accused persons with original note sheets and files related to the opening, operation and closure of bank accounts maintained by CSCL

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:18 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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Malik was arrested on April 2, 2026 in connection with the alleged diversion of Smart City funds. Tribune Photo
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A Special CBI Court in Chandigarh has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to collect specimen signatures and handwriting samples of Nalini Malik, former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Smart City Company Limited, in connection with the alleged scam of more than Rs 116 crore of the company deposited in IDFC First Bank.

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Malik was arrested on April 2, 2026 in connection with the alleged diversion of Smart City funds.

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She is presently in CBI remand in the case, which was initially registered at the Economic Offence Police Station, Sector 17, Chandigarh, on a complaint filed by the Municipal Commissioner.

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Later, on the recommendation of the UT Administrator, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the case to the CBI.

In an application filed under Section 349 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the CBI told the court that Malik’s specimen signatures and handwriting samples were required for effective investigation.

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After hearing arguments, the Special Judge noted that Malik had no objection in furnishing her specimen signatures and handwriting. Her statement in this regard was recorded separately.

“The specimen signatures and handwriting of the accused are required by the investigating officer for effective investigation,” the court observed while allowing the application.

The CBI has already procured records related to the alleged scam from the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The specimen signature is significant in view of the fact that the investigating agency has started matching the handwriting of all accused persons with original copies of note sheets and files related to the opening, operation and closure of bank accounts maintained by CSCL with IDFC First Bank and other banks.

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