IDFC FIRST Bank says it suffered Rs 646 crore loss in govt funds scam by mastermind Ribhav Rishi, others

IDFC FIRST Bank Limited has said that it suffered a total loss of Rs 646 crore in principal, along with interest, in alleged scams involving government funds.

The bank made the claim before the CBI Court in Chandigarh in a prosecution sanction order concerning accused Ribhav Rishi, former manager of the IDFC FIRST Bank Sector 32 branch in Chandigarh.

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The order was submitted in connection with an alleged Rs 116-crore scam involving the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (MC).

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An FIR against Ribhav Rishi and other bank officials was registered on the complaint of the MC Commissioner in March. The complaint alleged the issuance of fake FDRs worth over Rs 116 crore and mismanagement of various bank accounts of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) and the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, maintained with the IDFC FIRST Bank branch in Sector 32.

The complaint alleged that the FDRs were not appearing in the IDFC FIRST Bank system and were therefore suspected to be fake. These FDRs were reportedly issued by Rishi, then manager of the IDFC FIRST Bank Sector 32 branch, during March and April 2025. MC accountant Anubhav Mishra was the custodian of the FDRs.

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The sanction order said that Rishi did not act in the discharge of his official duties and allegedly misused his official position at the bank to carry out fraudulent and unauthorised transactions. According to the order, this resulted in large-scale fraud, causing wrongful gain to Rishi and his relatives and wrongful loss to the bank.

The bank is the victim of the alleged fraud and has suffered the entire financial loss arising from the offences allegedly committed by Rishi in conspiracy with other accused persons, the order said. It added that the bank had reimbursed the various departments whose accounts were affected by the alleged fraudulent acts.

The bank repaid the claims of the affected departments as per their demands and suffered a total loss of Rs 646 crore in principal, along with interest, according to the order.

The order said the accounts of CSCL and the MC were also placed under review by the bank as part of its internal inquiry. The examination of the bank’s internal inquiry revealed that an account-closure request letter dated February 24, 2026, submitted by the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation contained an account statement and Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs), along with two earlier communications from Rishi informing the MC about the successful opening of fixed deposits in its name.

During the inquiry, the bank found that the account statements had been fabricated and that the copies and details of the FDRs shared by the MC did not exist in the bank’s records.

As part of the internal inquiry, the bank also reviewed the accounts of certain key beneficiaries of transactions involving the CSCL and MC accounts maintained at the branch. The review allegedly revealed that the fraudulent and unauthorised transactions indirectly benefited Rishi and his close relatives.

A sample review of the transactions found that they had been processed in contravention of the bank’s standard operating procedures, according to the order.

The relevant material also showed that Rishi had exited the bank on August 5, 2025, and that his exit was recorded as a case of misconduct after internal governance checks flagged suspicious high-value transactions in the current account of M/s CAPCO Fintech Services, which had previously maintained an account with the bank.

The inquiry further revealed several large-value transactions between the entity and bank accounts held by Ribhav Rishi with other banks, according to the order.

After examining the relevant material, the order said the bank’s internal inquiry had revealed that Rishi allegedly misused his official position and, in collusion with other accused persons, committed systematic fraud, including the alleged misappropriation of funds lying in the bank accounts of CSCL, the MC and other customers maintained with the bank. The alleged fraud was carried out through falsification of bank records and the creation of fictitious fixed deposits, the order said.

The order concluded that a prima facie case of criminal misconduct and corruption, as defined under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, was made out against Rishi. It further said that the material on record disclosed sufficient evidence to warrant his prosecution before the competent court.