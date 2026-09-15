IDFC First Bank scam: Rs 80L paid for buying land in Goa

The CBI in the supplementary chargesheet filed against Indian Forest Service officer Navneet Srivastava has said that Rs 95 lakh had been received by the accused from M/s CAPCO Fintech Service’s account, of which Rs 80 lakh was for a land deal. This amount was paid through DDs from the account of M/s Vipam Consultancy Private Ltd to different parties in July & August, 2025, for the deal in Canacona, Goa (registered in the company’s name).

The agency had filed the supplementary chargesheet against Srivastava in an alleged misappropriation of Rs 82 crore fund of Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST). Srivastava served as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CREST.

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The CBI in the chargesheet has said that the investigation revealed that M/s Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd incorporated in March 2022, is owned by Anupam Srivastava, wife of Srivastava, and her father Suresh Prasad Srivastava, who are its sole directors. Between November 14, 2024, and February 14, 2025, a total of Rs 95 lakh were transferred from the account of M/s CAPCO Fintech Services to the HDFC Bank account of M/S Vipam Consultancy Pvt Ltd through six DD/RTGS instruments.

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The company is found to have no genuine business activity and admittedly no dealing whatsoever with CREST, indicating that it was used purely as a conduit. The details of the six transactions as mentioned in the account statement of M/s CAPCO Fintech Services at the IDFC First Bank, Sector 32 branch, Chandigarh, were also provided in the chargesheet. All these transactions were made during the fraud period.

The CBI says the accused bank manager, Ribhav Rishi, and other accused Abhay Kumar during the interrogation revealed that the ‘illegal gratification’ from the diverted fund was delivered to the accused Navneet through cash couriers.

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CDR analysis of Srivastava’s mobile number shows that while he maintained regular official contact with CREST staff, he had no ordinary call contact whatsoever with co-accused Abhay and only limited voice-call contact with Rahul Kumar, the cash courier of Ribhav.

The contact with Rahul was conducted predominantly over WhatsApp so as to avoid a conventional call trail. Forensic examination of the mobile phone of Rahul establishes that he was in regular WhatsApp contact with Srivastava from May 9, 2025, onwards.

The above facts have been corroborated by the statements of Rahul, Manish and Rakesh Kumar, DDO, CREST, and that the said vehicle was exclusively used by the accused.