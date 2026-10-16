DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / IDFC First Bank scam: Audit flags Rs 8.22-crore suspicious payments from Chandigarh MC account

IDFC First Bank scam: Audit flags Rs 8.22-crore suspicious payments from Chandigarh MC account

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:56 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose.
Advertisement

The Deputy Director, Office of Principal Director of Audit (Central), Chandigarh, has asked the Municipal Corporation (MC) to consider conducting a detailed fact-finding review and initiating legal and recovery action over the irregular disbursement of Rs 8.22 crore to two suspected firms in connection with the IDFC First Bank scam.

The Deputy Director flagged three suspicious debit entries totalling Rs 8.22 crore from a dedicated bank account operated by the MC.

Advertisement

Scrutiny of the MC records for 2024-25 and 2025-26 revealed that, following the closure of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) project, a dedicated flexi-fixed auto-sweep account was opened with IDFC First Bank’s branch in Sector 32 on March 27, 2025.

Advertisement

The audit observed that the MC had not obtained prior approval on file to invite quotations from various banks for interest rates before opening the account.

An examination of the account statements, which the MC operated to clear CSCL-related service payments, revealed three suspicious debit entries totalling Rs 8.22 crore. The payments were made to two suspected shell firms without supporting vouchers, service agreements or corresponding entries in the cash book.

Advertisement

The payments included two transactions — Rs 3.23 crore to CAPCO Fintech Service on April 11, 2025, and Rs 4.98 crore to SUNLIVE Solar System on September 1, 2025.

In its response to the audit observation, the MC denied having processed the payments, describing them as “fake transactions”. It stated that there were no corresponding entries in the software and that reconciliation records from the period before the winding-up of CSCL were unavailable.

The audit rejected the corporation’s reply as untenable, observing that the dedicated account had been formally opened and operated by MC officials. The alleged clearance of over Rs 8.22 crore without internal authorisation pointed to serious deficiencies in financial controls, including a failure to conduct periodic bank reconciliations and match actual bank disbursements with internal expenditure records, it said.

To address the unverified expenditure, the audit recommended that the MC consider a detailed fact-finding review and pursue appropriate legal and recovery action.

Meanwhile, in a letter dated October 7, 2026, the Deputy Director asked the MC Commissioner to submit comments on the advance audit paragraph.

The paragraph is proposed to be included in the CAG’s Compliance Audit Report for the year ended March 2026.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts