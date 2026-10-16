IDFC First Bank scam: Audit flags Rs 8.22-crore suspicious payments from Chandigarh MC account

The Deputy Director, Office of Principal Director of Audit (Central), Chandigarh, has asked the Municipal Corporation (MC) to consider conducting a detailed fact-finding review and initiating legal and recovery action over the irregular disbursement of Rs 8.22 crore to two suspected firms in connection with the IDFC First Bank scam.

The Deputy Director flagged three suspicious debit entries totalling Rs 8.22 crore from a dedicated bank account operated by the MC.

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Scrutiny of the MC records for 2024-25 and 2025-26 revealed that, following the closure of the Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) project, a dedicated flexi-fixed auto-sweep account was opened with IDFC First Bank’s branch in Sector 32 on March 27, 2025.

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The audit observed that the MC had not obtained prior approval on file to invite quotations from various banks for interest rates before opening the account.

An examination of the account statements, which the MC operated to clear CSCL-related service payments, revealed three suspicious debit entries totalling Rs 8.22 crore. The payments were made to two suspected shell firms without supporting vouchers, service agreements or corresponding entries in the cash book.

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The payments included two transactions — Rs 3.23 crore to CAPCO Fintech Service on April 11, 2025, and Rs 4.98 crore to SUNLIVE Solar System on September 1, 2025.

In its response to the audit observation, the MC denied having processed the payments, describing them as “fake transactions”. It stated that there were no corresponding entries in the software and that reconciliation records from the period before the winding-up of CSCL were unavailable.

The audit rejected the corporation’s reply as untenable, observing that the dedicated account had been formally opened and operated by MC officials. The alleged clearance of over Rs 8.22 crore without internal authorisation pointed to serious deficiencies in financial controls, including a failure to conduct periodic bank reconciliations and match actual bank disbursements with internal expenditure records, it said.

To address the unverified expenditure, the audit recommended that the MC consider a detailed fact-finding review and pursue appropriate legal and recovery action.

Meanwhile, in a letter dated October 7, 2026, the Deputy Director asked the MC Commissioner to submit comments on the advance audit paragraph.

The paragraph is proposed to be included in the CAG’s Compliance Audit Report for the year ended March 2026.