IDFC First Bank scam: CBI court denies bail to Ankur Sharma in Rs 83 crore CREST fund misappropriation case

Bhawna Jain, Special Judge, CBI Court, Chandigarh, has dismissed the bail application of Ankur Sharma, arrested in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 83 crore funds of Chandigarh Renewable Energy Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) maintained with IDFC First Bank, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

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The counsel for the accused argued that he has been in continuous judicial custody for more than four months. The investigation has already been concluded and a final report under Section 193 of the BNSS has been filed against him. The counsel further submitted that the conclusion of the trial is likely to take a considerably long time in view of the voluminous documentary and electronic evidence cited by the prosecution.

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However, the prosecution opposed the bail application. The public prosecutor argued that as per the chargesheet, the accused is one of the directors and controlling authorised signatory of M/s SRR Planning Gurus Private Limited, a beneficiary company. The company received misappropriated government funds amounting to Rs 26.90 crore through CAPCO Fintech Services, Rs 4.76 crore from Swastik Desh Project, and substantial amounts from the accounts of main conspirator Ribhav Rishi. The prosecution further stated that another director, Kamlesh Rishi, is the mother of the main conspirator Ribhav Rishi, and that the accused was the chartered accountant of Ribhav Rishi. He was actively participating in the misappropriation process and was a real beneficiary of the proceeds of crime.

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Two bank accounts of the company with Yes Bank and RBL Bank were operated single-handedly by the accused. The Yes Bank current account of the company was registered with his email ID and mobile number. His WhatsApp chats with Ribhav Rishi and one Ravi, who was working for incorporation of the company, suggested that the accused was instrumental in converting the misappropriated government funds into gold, cash, and real estate in connivance with his co-accused.

After hearing arguments, the CBI court dismissed the bail application of the accused. The court observed that the role attributed to the accused in the commission of economic offences involving huge loss of public funds affects the economy of the country and poses a serious threat to the financial health of the nation. In view of this, the court held that the accused is not entitled to the grant of bail.