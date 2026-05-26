IDFC First Bank scam: From top officers to peons, CBI seeks details and records of Chandigarh Smart City company

The CBI has asked the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to provide original/certified copy of all circulars, office orders, notifications, SOPs, guidelines, delegation of Financial Powers and Resolutions governing opening and operation of bank accounts by Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) to probe Rs 116-crore scam of Smart City funds deposited in IDFC First Bank.

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Sources said that in a notice issued to the Municipal Commissioner under Section 94 of the BNSS, 2023. The Investigating Officer of the CBI has sought all records related with the accounts of the CSCL. Besides information related with top officers of the CSCL, the CBI has also directed to provide the Dispatch Registers, Outward Registers and Peon Books maintained by the CSCL and or the CFO Branch wherein entries regarding issuance, dispatch of Debit Instructions were made.

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Other information sought by the agency include original inward diary/receipt registers relating to receipt of communications, statements, cheque books and correspondence received from IDFC First Bank and other banks.

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Initially, the FIR in the fake FDRs of Rs 116 crores case was registered at Economic Offence PS, Sector-17, Chandigarh. But, on the recommendation of the administration, the case has been handed over to the CBI.

The CBI has asked the MC to provide details of procedure for opening of new bank accounts and authorisation of signatories, original/certified copy of all board resolutions, minutes of meetings and approvals whereby opening and operation of bank accounts with IDFC First Bank or any other bank was approved, ratified or discussed by the Board of Directors of the CSCL, original/certified copies of all documents defining powers, duties and responsibilities of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Chief General Manager (CGM), CSCL, including office orders, delegation of powers and finance/accounts related responsibilities.

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Original/certified copies of all office orders/circulars relating to release of payments, issuance of release orders/debit instructions and routing of finance/accounts files in the CSCL have also been sought .

The CBI also demanded original inward diary/receipt registers relating to receipt of communications, statements, cheque books and correspondence received from IDFC First Bank and other banks and original/certified copies of all note sheets/files relating to opening, operation and closure of bank accounts maintained by CSCL with IDFC First Bank and other banks, all agreements/MoUs/contracts executed between CSCL and M/s Capco Fintech Services and other beneficiary entities to whom funds were transferred.

Original/certified copies of all internal audit reports, statutory audit reports, Local Fund Audit reports, audit objections and replies relating to CSCL accounts and financial transactions have also been demanded for investigation.

The CBI said that failure to comply with the terms of this notice issued under Section 94 of BNSS, 2023, may attract penal proceedings under Section 210, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.