IDFC First Bank scam: Police seek production warrant of 8 accused

The UT police will bring eight more accused arrested by the Haryana Police in the IDFC First Bank scam of over Rs 600 crore to Chandigarh on production warrant for questioning.

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The police informed a local court about the production warrant of the accused while seeking judicial custody of key accused Vikram Wadhwa, who was arrested last week.

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The police produced Wadhwa before the court on Wednesday. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

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The police said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau, Panchkula, had arrested accused Swati Singla, Abhishek Singla, Naresh Kumar Bhuwani, Manish Jindal, Arun Sharma, Priyanka Bhatoa, Anuj Kaushal, Ankur and others.

The production warrants of these accused will be required for investigation in the FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wing of the Chandigarh Police in the case. Multiple cases have been registered on separate complaints filed by the officials of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation and Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST).

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In their complaint, the MC officials suspected an alleged scam of over Rs 116 crore in the accounts. Alleging Rs 75-crore fraud, the FIR in the CREST case was registered on a complaint filed by Sukhwinder Singh, Project Director, CREST. The complaint points out suspicious and unauthorised transactions in the CREST bank accounts maintained with IDFC First Bank, Sector 32, Chandigarh. He said a total of 31 unauthorised deposit and withdrawal transactions were identified in the accounts. These transactions were neither initiated by the Accounts Branch of CREST nor approved by the signing authorities.

The second FIR was registered on a complaint filed by the MC officials. They alleged that fake FDRs worth Rs 116 crore were made from the Smart City amount.

Earlier the police had brought accused Ribhav Rishi, Abhay Kumar and Seema Dhiman to Chandigarh from Ambala Jail on production warrant for interrogation.

The probe in the scam began on February 24 after Rs 590-crore scam came to light in Haryana with the arrest of Ribhav Rishi and Abhay Kumar, both former employees of IDFC First Bank.